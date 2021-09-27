Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.81, with a volume of 6994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.48.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.