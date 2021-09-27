Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.81, with a volume of 6994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.48.
HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
