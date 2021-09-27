Hive (HIVE) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Hive has a market capitalization of $238.23 million and $14.85 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,505,864 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

