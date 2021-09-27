Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $17,725,650. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.