Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.
Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.
Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. 2,297,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.51.
In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
