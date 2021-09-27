Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. 2,297,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

