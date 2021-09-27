H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRUFF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.