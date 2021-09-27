HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

HSBC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,475. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

