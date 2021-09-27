Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $203.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $183.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.58. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

