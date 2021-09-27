Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Humana has increased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $24.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

HUM stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

