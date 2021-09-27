Hyperion (HYN) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $367,089.87 and approximately $105,025.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.