Hyve (HYVE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.47 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $318,862.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00066591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00104165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00141118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.60 or 1.00324483 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.98 or 0.06990294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.60 or 0.00777316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.