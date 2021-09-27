ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $270.19 and last traded at $270.69. 6,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 693,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.80.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in ICON Public by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

