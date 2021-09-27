ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $242.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.72. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

