IGM Financial Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.80 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.7951 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.