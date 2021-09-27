IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$46.44. 214,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,885. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$47.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.
IGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.25.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
