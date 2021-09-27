Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $215.94 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

