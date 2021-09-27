Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,431,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $185,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $432.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.29. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.88 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.