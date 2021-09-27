Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down to $83.36

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.36, but opened at $81.27. Inari Medical shares last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 1,648 shares changing hands.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,349. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 94.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 36.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 112.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 84.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.