Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5736 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
