Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5736 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.95.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.