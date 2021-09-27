Insider Buying: Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Acquires 186,241 Shares of Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) insider Gareth Winter acquired 186,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.29 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of A$798,973.89 ($570,695.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

