Insider Buying: Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Acquires 186,241 Shares of Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) insider Gareth Winter acquired 186,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.29 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of A$798,973.89 ($570,695.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

