Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £881,250 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The stock has a market cap of £81.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,529.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,375.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

