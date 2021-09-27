Insider Buying: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Purchases A$52,825.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Kay Page bought 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.00 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,825.00 ($37,732.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.93%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.