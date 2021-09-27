Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 45,026 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,846,120.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 288,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,511. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

