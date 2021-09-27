Insider Selling: Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 293,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.23.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
