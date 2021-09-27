Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,600 shares in the company, valued at C$48,624,000.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total value of C$168,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total value of C$485,960.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$241.50 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of C$162.91 and a one year high of C$249.90. The company has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$236.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$213.75.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$228.25.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

