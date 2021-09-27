Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells $792,674.13 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBIO opened at $25.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.