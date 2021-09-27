Insider Selling: Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Sells $25,854.65 in Stock

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
