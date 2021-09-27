Insider Selling: Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Sells $25,854.65 in Stock

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 587.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.