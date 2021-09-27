Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NSIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.04. 8,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 228,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

