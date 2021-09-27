Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

NSIT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

