Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.12.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

