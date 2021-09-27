Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in HEXO by 734.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

