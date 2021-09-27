Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Absolute Software worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 16.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

