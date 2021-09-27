Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $185.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

