Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.59 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $243.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

