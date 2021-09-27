Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $149.14 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $44,075,415 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.