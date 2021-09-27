Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $189.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.69 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $160.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $765.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,609. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $7,417,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

