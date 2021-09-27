Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Buys £37,612.25 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 2,121 ($27.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,107.80. The firm has a market cap of £6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICP. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.