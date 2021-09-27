InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.27.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
