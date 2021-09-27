Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,266 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 2.7% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,598. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

