Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. FRP accounts for about 1.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of FRP worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FRP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.87. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,149. The firm has a market cap of $535.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

