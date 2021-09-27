Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $489,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 154,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

