Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Davis R M Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $87,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $572.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $546.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

