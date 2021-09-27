Investar Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by 247.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Investar has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

ISTR opened at $21.65 on Monday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $225.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Investar worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

