ION Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 91.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. ION has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $182.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded up 593.7% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00523135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,656,944 coins and its circulating supply is 13,756,944 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

