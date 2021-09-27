IoTeX (IOTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $183.28 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $593.57 million and $183.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00331987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00125145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011780 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

