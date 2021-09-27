Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $45.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. 24,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after buying an additional 3,237,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.