iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 137,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL opened at $172.73 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $177.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

