iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $160.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

