iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 170.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,293,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after purchasing an additional 689,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,534 shares during the period.

GOVT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.62. 2,612,170 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

