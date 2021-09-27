Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITMR shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $487.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.