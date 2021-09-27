IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.73

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 37452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

